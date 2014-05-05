May 5 American International Group Inc
posted a 27 percent fall in quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by
higher catastrophe losses at its core property and casualty
insurance business.
The U.S. insurer's net income fell to $1.61 billion, or
$1.09 per share, from $2.2 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year
earlier.
On an operating basis, the company earned $1.78 billion, or
$1.21 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.07 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the reported figure was comparable.
AIG's shares were up 1 percent in extended trading after
closing at $52.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore and Luciana Lopez in New
York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)