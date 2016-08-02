Aug 2 American International Group Inc,
the largest commercial insurer in the United States and Canada,
reported a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly profit as costs fell
16.3 percent.
The company's net income rose to $1.91 billion, or $1.68 per
share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.80 billion,
or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, the company earned 98 cents per
share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 93
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was
not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
AIG, whose total costs fell to $2.59 billion from $3.09
billion, said its board has authorized a share buyback program
of up to $3 billion.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)