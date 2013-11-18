Nov 18 Taiwanese tycoon Richard Tsai and Chinese
financier Xiao Jianhua are in talks to help fund a long-delayed
$4.2 billion purchase of U.S. insurer American International
Group Inc's aircraft-leasing unit, Bloomberg reported.
Tsai's family and companies it controls could take a
majority stake in the group that has agreed to buy International
Lease Finance Corp (ILFC), Bloomberg said, citing three people
with knowledge of the matter.
Tsai and Xiao's involvement may help the group, which has
been led by Hong Kong-based P3 Investments Ltd, bridge a funding
gap that has held up the deal for several months, Bloomberg
reported. ()
Xiao would mainly be involved in providing financing,
Bloomberg said.
ILFC is one of the biggest aircraft lessors in the world but
has recorded big write-downs in recent years on the value of the
older planes in its fleet.
None of the parties mentioned in the report were reachable
for comment by Reuters.