By Suzanne Barlyn
March 14 Three American International Group Inc
units will pay more than $9.5 million to settle
allegations that they steered clients toward more expensive
mutual fund share classes in order to collect more fees, U.S.
securities regulators said on Monday.
The units, Royal Alliance Associates, Sagepoint Financial,
and FSC Securities Corp, together collected more than $2 million
in extra fees, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
The practice, a conflict of interest, was not disclosed to
clients, the SEC said.
An AIG spokesman said the company's advisor group is pleased
to have reached a settlement in the case, which involved events
that occurred between 2012 and 2014. None of the firms involved
in the case admitted or denied the SEC's findings, the agency
said.
"We cooperated with the SEC's investigation while working to
enhance the processes at issue," the AIG spokesman said.
The SEC settlement comes as the agency has been probing
conflicts of interest involving conflicts of interest and
disclosures related to selecting mutual fund share classes, the
agency said.
Last year, JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $267 million
to settle with the SEC for not telling customers between 2008
and 2013 they were being invested in a more expensive share
class of proprietary mutual funds. Two of the bank's wealth
management units admitted to wrongdoing as part of the
settlement. JPMorgan agreed to pay an additional $40
million to the CFTC in a related settlement at the time.
The three AIG units breached their responsibilities as
fiduciaries, an ethical requirement for SEC and state-registered
investment advisers that requires putting clients' interests
ahead of their own, the SEC said. The units were obliged to
disclose the conflict and that they would earn more fees through
the fund shares they chose for clients, the SEC said.
What's more, the AIG units did not monitor their firms'
accounts each quarter for so-called "reverse churning," a
practice in which firms trade very infrequently in accounts they
manage for fixed fees, the SEC said.
Reverse churning runs afoul of the obligation to act in
clients' best interests because the advice is more costly than
when clients trade individual securities.
The $9.2 million total penalty against the three AIG units
includes $2 million to be returned to investors and a $7.5
million find, the SEC said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Grant McCool and
Cynthia Osterman)