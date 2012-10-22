BRIEF-Network Ltd says board to consider issuing equity shares
* Board to consider issuing equity shares of 2 rupees each in lieu of shares of 10 rupees each, in terms of scheme of reduction of earnings per share capital
Oct 22 Insurer American International Group Inc has agreed to an $11 million settlement with a group of states over its claims settlement practices for life insurance policies, Pennsylvania insurance authorities said on Monday.
Seven states participated in the settlement, according to a copy of the agreement posted on the website of Pennsylvania's insurance department.
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Monday it would increase its purchases of foreign currency on the domestic market more than fivefold in June to 45.1 billion roubles ($797.4 million).