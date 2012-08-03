NEW YORK, Aug 3 (IFR) - The US Treasury Department is
expected to realise as much as US$5.75bn in proceeds today from
the sale of another chunk of equity in bailed-out insurer
American International Group.
The Treasury on Friday revealed plans to sell US$4.5bn worth
of its AIG common stock, comprising US$3bn worth of stock
that will be repurchased by the company and US$1.5bn stock that
will be sold to investors.
However, sources indicated the US$1.5bn component of the
share sale had already been upsized to US$2bn. Including a
planned "greenshoe" or overallotment option (15% of the total
US$5bn), the total amount raised by Treasury could stretch to
US$5.75bn.
It is understood the offering will be priced at US$30.50 a
share, the same price as a similar offering in May and a
relatively slim discount to AIG's closing price US$31.34 today.
The figure is above the US government's break-even price most
recently calculated at around US$29 a share.
As with the May deal, a syndicate of 11 banks is working on
the share sale, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are again the
active leads, with JP Morgan and Citigroup in so-called junior
active roles.
But the latest transaction differs from the May sell-down in
several respects. For one, it will be finalised tonight rather
than over the weekend, reducing execution risk.
Another difference is that the lock-up period preventing
future sales following the latest offering is only 30 days,
giving the government flexibility to conduct a further sell-down
in a relatively short space of time. The lock-up period on the
previous deal was 90 days.
Prior to today's deal, the US Treasury held 61% of the
company, a stake worth more than US$30bn that has been gradually
pared back following the 2008 bailout of the company.
The selldown follows AIG's better-than-expected second
quarter earnings released Thursday. In a conference call this
morning, the company said it had "ample capital", including
US$5bn in excess liquidity that could be used for capital
management and acquisitions.
The company also repeated its commitment to US$25-$30bn of
capital management through 2015.
A key challenge in selling the deal is the ongoing overhang
of government stock, a factor that has made some large
fundamentally based institutions reluctant to support previous
offerings and meant much of the buying demand came from hedge
funds.
However, sources close to the deal say AIG (whose major
institutional shareholder is Bruce Berkowitz' Fairholme Capital
Management) is finding more interest from traditional long-only
investors after each share offering.
"The texture of the book is increasingly becoming more and
more long-only involvement," one ECM banker said.