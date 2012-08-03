NEW YORK, Aug 3 (IFR) - The US Treasury Department is expected to realise as much as US$5.75bn in proceeds today from the sale of another chunk of equity in bailed-out insurer American International Group.

The Treasury on Friday revealed plans to sell US$4.5bn worth of its AIG common stock, comprising US$3bn worth of stock that will be repurchased by the company and US$1.5bn stock that will be sold to investors.

However, sources indicated the US$1.5bn component of the share sale had already been upsized to US$2bn. Including a planned "greenshoe" or overallotment option (15% of the total US$5bn), the total amount raised by Treasury could stretch to US$5.75bn.

It is understood the offering will be priced at US$30.50 a share, the same price as a similar offering in May and a relatively slim discount to AIG's closing price US$31.34 today. The figure is above the US government's break-even price most recently calculated at around US$29 a share.

As with the May deal, a syndicate of 11 banks is working on the share sale, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are again the active leads, with JP Morgan and Citigroup in so-called junior active roles.

But the latest transaction differs from the May sell-down in several respects. For one, it will be finalised tonight rather than over the weekend, reducing execution risk.

Another difference is that the lock-up period preventing future sales following the latest offering is only 30 days, giving the government flexibility to conduct a further sell-down in a relatively short space of time. The lock-up period on the previous deal was 90 days.

Prior to today's deal, the US Treasury held 61% of the company, a stake worth more than US$30bn that has been gradually pared back following the 2008 bailout of the company.

The selldown follows AIG's better-than-expected second quarter earnings released Thursday. In a conference call this morning, the company said it had "ample capital", including US$5bn in excess liquidity that could be used for capital management and acquisitions.

The company also repeated its commitment to US$25-$30bn of capital management through 2015.

A key challenge in selling the deal is the ongoing overhang of government stock, a factor that has made some large fundamentally based institutions reluctant to support previous offerings and meant much of the buying demand came from hedge funds.

However, sources close to the deal say AIG (whose major institutional shareholder is Bruce Berkowitz' Fairholme Capital Management) is finding more interest from traditional long-only investors after each share offering.

"The texture of the book is increasingly becoming more and more long-only involvement," one ECM banker said.