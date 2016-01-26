Jan 26 American International Group Inc
said it would spin off its mortgage insurance unit and sell its
broker-dealer network as part of the sweeping changes it has
been promising shareholders as it fends off activist investor
Carl Icahn.
The insurer also said on Tuesday it would cut $1.6 billion
of costs and return at least $25 billion to shareholders over
the next two years.
AIG's cost structure has remained a cause of concern for
investors as rock-bottom commercial property and casualty
insurance rates across the industry have battered underwriting
operations.
The insurer said it planned to streamline its business
through divestitures, including the sale of AIG Advisor Group, a
network of independent broker-dealers, to Lightyear Capital LLC
and PSP Investments.
AIG will also sell up to 19.9 percent of United Guaranty
Corp in mid-2016 as a first step toward separating the business
entirely.
The company said it would overhaul its operational structure
to improve performance and make it easier to take parts of its
commercial or consumer businesses public or sell them if they
underperform.
AIG's strategic update comes amid mounting tensions between
Chief Executive Peter Hancock and activist investor Carl Icahn
over the billionaire's repeated suggestion that the insurer
should split into three - an idea that Hancock has rebuffed.
The move would return more cash to shareholders, Icahn has
said, helping AIG rid itself of the regulatory burden of being a
too-big-to-fail insurer, which require higher capital cushions
in the United States.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton)