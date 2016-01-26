(Corrects paragraph 2 to say AIG is the biggest U.S. commerical
insurer, not the biggest U.S. insurer)
Jan 26 American International Group Inc
said it would spin off its mortgage insurance unit and sell its
broker-dealer network as part of the sweeping changes it has
been promising shareholders as it fends off activist investor
Carl Icahn.
The biggest U.S. commercial insurer by premiums also said on
Tuesday it would cut $1.6 billion of costs and return at least
$25 billion to shareholders over the next two years.
AIG's cost structure has been a cause of concern for
investors as rock-bottom commercial property and casualty
insurance rates across the industry have battered underwriting.
The insurer said it planned to streamline its business
through divestitures, including the sale of AIG Advisor Group, a
network of independent broker-dealers, to Lightyear Capital LLC
and PSP Investments.
AIG will also sell up to 19.9 percent of United Guaranty
Corp in mid-2016 as a first step toward separating the business
entirely.
The company said it would overhaul its operational
structure, making it easier to take parts of its commercial or
consumer businesses public or to sell them if they underperform.
AIG's shares were up 1.8 percent in premarket trading.
Tensions have been mounting between Chief Executive Peter
Hancock and Icahn over the billionaire's repeated suggestion
that the insurer should split into three - an idea that Hancock
has rebuffed.
The move would return more cash to shareholders, Icahn has
said, helping AIG rid itself of the regulatory burden of being a
too-big-to-fail insurer, which require higher capital cushions.
"A full break-up in the near term would detract from, not
enhance, shareholder value," AIG Non-Executive Chairman Douglas
Steenland said in a statement.
Icahn disclosed in November that he owned a 3.4 percent
stake in AIG, making him the insurer's fifth-largest shareholder
at the time, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Pressure across the insurance industry to slim down was
highlighted this month when MetLife Inc, the largest
U.S. life insurer, said it would split a substantial portion of
its U.S. retail business due to the "regulatory environment."
AIG said it was aiming to improve its commercial property
and casualty accident year loss ratio by 6 percentage points,
and set a new 2017 consolidated return on equity target of about
9 percent.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton)