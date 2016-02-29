Feb 29 American International Group Inc said its unit, Lavastone Capital LLC, had entered into a settlement agreement with Coventry First LLC regarding 315 "life settlement" policies the insurance company bought.

AIG had sought about $2 billion from Coventry First for overcharging it for life insurance policies acquired from elderly people.

Lavastone Capital will now be able to transfer Coventry's servicing of AIG's life settlements portfolio to another party.

The agreement also allows AIG's unit to freely sell policies that were originated by Coventry. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)