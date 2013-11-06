By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 6 American International Group Inc
has agreed to settle a $274 million lawsuit by a former
executive who said the insurer refused to pay him during the
financial crisis in 2008.
The settlement came as a trial was due to have begun Tuesday
in a federal court in New York, which was expected to reopen the
issue of executive pay at AIG. The group was bailed out by the
U.S. government in the crisis.
The executive, Kevin Fitzpatrick, was president of an AIG
real estate unit until he left the New York-based insurer in
2009.
The terms of the settlement are confidential, Sean O'Shea, a
lawyer for Fitpatrick, said on Wednesday. "We're very happy."
Jon Diat, a spokesman for AIG, confirmed the settlement but
declined further comment.
In his lawsuit, which was filed in 2009, Fitzpatrick said
AIG breached agreements with him and entities he controlled that
entitled him to a share of profits earned on AIG real estate
investments.
The 22-year AIG veteran said the company, in October 2008,
refused to make profit distributions to him and other employees
of his unit, AIG Global Real Estate Investment Corp.
AIG's refusal to pay came a month after the U.S. government
agreed to the first part of what became a $182-billion bailout
of the insurance giant, which had insured financial products
linked to mortgages that failed in the financial crisis.
After AIG stopped making the profit payments, Fitzpatrick
said he resigned.
The company denied wrongdoing and said Fitzpatrick had been
paid everything he was owed. AIG also called Fitzpatrick's
departure a termination, saying he stole "vast quantities" of
confidential, proprietary information in document, computer
drive and email form.
In a sign of the case's significance, the company had
regularly disclosed the lawsuit as a material piece of
litigation in its quarterly reports.
In its most recent one, filed Thursday, AIG said Fitzpatrick
had said he was owed at least $274 million, although it noted he
was also seeking additional unspecified amounts of carried
interest and punitive damages.
BAILOUT
The lawsuit, filed in December 2009, came as AIG was
attempting to move past a fire storm of public outrage over $165
million in bonuses to employees in the unit whose complex
financial products had caused the company's massive losses.
The bonus fiasco continues to plague AIG even after the U.S.
sold off its remaining stake in the company last
year.
In September, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche was forced to
apologize for a "poor choice of words" after equating the bonus
criticism with the lynching of African-Americans in the Deep
South.
Fitzpatrick didn't work in AIG Financial Products, the unit
that was at the heart of the bonus flap and the company's near
collapse. But the trial, which would have begun Tuesday, was
expected to revisit some of the events at the time of the
bailout.
In a decision last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael
Dolinger said Fitzpatrick could introduce, at trial, a March
2009 letter by AIG's CEO at the time, Edward Liddy, to the
Treasury secretary, Timothy Geithner, describing the insurer's
intent to slash costs, including through voluntary departures
and for-cause terminations.
The judge said the letter could be viewed as evidence of
"the severe financial constraints under which AIG was operating
at the very time when the company undertook an investigation to
determine whether it had a basis to terminate plaintiff for
cause."
The case is Fitzpatrick et al v. American International
Group Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 10-00142.