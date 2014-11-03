BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
Nov 3 (Reuters) -
* AIG Q3 earnings per share $1.53; Q3 after-tax operating income per share $1.21
* AIG book value per share of $77.35 at Sept. 30, 2014, up 15 percent from Sept. 30, 2013
* AIG Q3 property casualty combined ratio was 102.0, a 0.4 point increase from the prior-year quarter
* AIG says q3 property casualty net premiums written $8.95 billion versus $8.66 billion year ago
* AIG says authorized the repurchase of additional shares with aggregate purchase price of up to $1.5 billion
* AIG says declared a dividend of $0.125 per share, par value $2.50 per share
* AIG book value excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, deferred tax assets $58.11/share at sept 30, 2014 up 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore)
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
TOKYO, April 26 Toshiba Corp has decided to replace its auditor after less than a year as the troubled electronics conglomerate struggles to win its approval on full-year financial statement, the Nikkei business daily reported.