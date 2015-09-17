* Beijing worried about lack of support, funds - sources
* Discouraging response from SE Asian nations
* Support from Middle East Nations convinced China to go
ahead
* Russia not keen on running joint development bank with
China
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Sept 18 Plans for China's new
development bank, one of Beijing's biggest global policy
successes, were almost shelved two years ago due to doubts among
senior Chinese policymakers.
From worries it wouldn't raise enough funds to concerns
other nations wouldn't back it, Beijing was plagued by
self-doubt when it first considered setting up the Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in early 2013, two sources
with knowledge of internal discussions said.
But promises by some Middle East governments to stump up
cash and the support of key European nations - to Beijing's
surprise and despite U.S. opposition - became a turning point in
China's plans to alter the global financial architecture.
The overseas affirmation, combined with the endorsement of
stalwart supporters, including a former Chinese vice premier and
incoming AIIB President Jin Liqun, a former head of sovereign
wealth fund China Investment Corp, enabled China to bring the
bank from an idea to its imminent inception.
The bank's successful establishment is likely to bolster
Beijing's confidence that it can play a leading role in
supranational financial institutions, despite the economic
headwinds it is facing at home.
"At the start, China wasn't very confident," one of the
sources said in reference to Beijing's AIIB plans.
"The worry was that there was no money for this."
A Finance Ministry delegation that called on Southeast Asian
nations to gauge interest in the AIIB was not encouraging, the
source said. Governments backed the idea, but were too poor to
contribute heavily to the bank's funding.
But subsequent visits to the Middle East helped to win the
day as regional governments informed China they needed new
infrastructure and, crucially, were able to pay for it, a source
said.
"They are all oil-producing countries, they have foreign
currencies, they were very enthusiastic, and they could shell
out the cash," he said.
"That was when we thought 'Ah, this can be done.'"
AIIB declined to comment for this story and referred
questions to China's finance ministry, which did not respond to
a request for comment.
Poised to rival the World Bank and the Asian Development
Bank (ADB), the AIIB, to which 57 nations have signed up to
join, will amplify China's influence on global development
finance.
Around a seventh of the 50 countries that signed up in June
to become a founding member of the AIIB were Middle Eastern,
AIIB's website showed, with Iran, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar,
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates among the signatories.
SCEPTICISM
Internal government debates about the AIIB lasted for at
least six months from spring 2013 and included the Finance
Ministry, the Ministry of Commerce and the China Center for
International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), a state think-tank,
sources said.
Government sceptics questioned China's ability to run a
multilateral bank given its inexperience and, fearing the AIIB
might incur losses, suggested China set up its own state
investment fund to finance foreign infrastructure deals, sources
said.
Others challenged the need for China to start a new bank
given it was already a member of the BRICS development bank with
Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa, and had held talks with
Russia about jointly establishing another lender.
But the suggestion to start an investment fund was rejected
on the basis that a unilateral effort by China could cause other
governments to suspect its motives, one of the sources said.
AIIB proponents also argued that other members of the BRICS
bank were all jostling to lead the lender, and Russia was cool
to the idea of starting a development bank with China.
Russia's finance ministry declined to comment for this
story.
Only the AIIB would give China the global stage to properly
wield its financial influence, one of the sources said.
"The AIIB will allow China to get a hundred positive replies
each time it makes a call," he said.
While some officials, including Jin, AIIB's incoming
president, have over the years pitched for Beijing to start a
new international development bank, the idea did not gain
traction under previous Chinese governments, sources said.
But that changed when President Xi Jinping took office in
spring 2013 and threw his weight behind China's bold "One Belt,
One Road" infrastructure and export strategy.
The potential for the AIIB to further the "One Belt, One
Road" plan persuaded top Chinese leaders to back a 2013 proposal
for the bank's creation that was submitted by former vice
premier Zeng Peiyan, who heads the CCIEE, sources said.
Zeng wrote the proposal with the support of CCIEE, which
held several consultations with Jin, sources said.
A former ADB vice president, Jin, who speaks English and
French, was the obvious Chinese candidate for AIIB presidency
given his overseas experience, a source said.
"No one imagined (the AIIB) would be so successful, that so
many people would respond to it," one of the sources said.
(Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya in Moscow; Editing
by Rachel Armstrong)