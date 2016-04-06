HONG KONG, April 6 The president of the
China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on
Wednesday he saw a role for commercial banks in financing AIIB
projects via syndicated lending and underwriting.
Jin Liqun, speaking at an event organised by the Hong Kong
Association of Banks, said the AIIB could also provide working
capital.
"So there is a lot we can do together," he added.
The AIIB, which was launched this year, has become one of
China's biggest foreign policy successes. Headquartered in
Beijing, it has an authorised capital of $100 billion, and has
57 founding members.
Jin said the AIIB's staffing could reach 4,000, in line with
the World Bank, but wanted to stay lean as possible.
