By Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, March 27 The president of Tokyo-based
money manager AIJ Investment Advisors admitted to Japanese
lawmakers on Tuesday to covering up losses of $1.3 billion in
clients' pension money, but said he had no intention of cheating
his clients.
In his first public comment since the scandal broke in
February, Kazuhiko Asakawa apologised to clients and the
financial industry for the cover-up and said he had been
confident that the losses could be recovered.
AIJ lost the funds through bad bets on equity and bond
derivatives, wiping out the bulk of the $2.4 billion in client
assets it was managing, Japan's financial regulator, the
Financial Services Agency (FSA), said last week.
More than 90 corporate pension funds, mostly smaller ones,
were invested with the money manager, which was handling
pensions for about 880,000 people.
"I want to use this opportunity to apologise to all
beneficiaries who believed in our funds and purchased them,"
Asakawa told a financial committee of parliament.
Pensions are a sensitive political issue in Japan, a rapidly
ageing society that is grappling with how to pay for a swelling
population of retirees.
Asakawa said he personally produced a falsified investment
report by inflating the asset size and investment results to
cover up the fact that his fund was running at a loss.
"I didn't want to return the money to clients at a loss,"
said Asakawa, dressed in a dark blue suit, in response to a
question from the committee. "I'm deeply sorry, but I had
absolutely no intention to cheat our clients from the
beginning."
LOSSES FROM 2009
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC)
found AIJ's investment loss totalled 109.2 billion yen ($1.32
billion) from equity and bond derivatives trading conducted
between 2002 and 2011.
During the nine-year period, AIJ collected about 145.8
billion yen, mostly from small companies that entrusted their
pension funds to the asset manager.
The FSA stripped AIJ of its registration as a discretionary
asset manager last week as it was unable to account for most of
its assets under management and had falsified its report to
investors.
The FSA also ordered Tokyo-based brokerage firm ITM
Securities to suspend operations for six months last week for
allegedly selling AIJ's funds to clients with the knowledge that
the report by AIJ was false.
ITM President Hideaki Nishimura said he considered himself a
victim as he had limited knowledge of how AIJ was managing its
funds.
"If I have to choose (between being a victim or a wrongdoer)
then I would say I am a victim. I had no knowledge of the
investment, although with regard to marketing we did wrong,"
Nishimura said.
AIJ's funds started losing money in about April 2009 and the
losses had grown by March 2010, but the funds recorded positive
returns after the Lehman shock in late 2008, Asakawa said.
The SESC said Asakawa traded Nikkei 225 futures and options
and Japanese government bond futures and options through brokers
in Singapore, adding that Asakawa's basic investment strategy
had been to bet against the market trend by shorting JGBs,
betting that yields would go up.
Asakawa said he wanted to equally split the remaining assets
to holders of his funds.
According to an investigation by the SESC, AIJ held 8.1
billion yen in deposits.
AIJ's management fees totalled about 2.6-2.7 billion yen
over nine years, Asakawa said, adding that he had received a
salary of about 70 million yen each year.
($1 = 82.8300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Emi Emoto, Noriyuki Hirata and Chikafumi Hodo;
Editing by Chris Lewis)