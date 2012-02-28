* AIJ managed some $2 bln in assets for 84 pension funds

* Firms can't make contact with AIJ (Recasts and writes through)

By Chikafumi Hodo

TOKYO, Feb 28 Many Japanese firms were in shock and feeling cheated after it emerged that pension funds managed by AIJ Investment Advisors may have disappeared, saying they could not make contact with the now-suspended Tokyo advisory firm.

AIJ, which operated like a hedge fund seeking absolute returns even in weak markets, is suspected of losing more than $2 billion in pension money under management. Domestic financial regulators on Friday froze its assets and ordered a halt to its operations for a month.

"I have to say we've been cheated. That's all I can say about this," a pension fund executive at an association for machinery makers, based in Shizuoka, central Japan, said on Tuesday.

"Many independent money advisors visit us. We will have to check them more carefully, but personally I don't want to entrust our money to them anymore," he said.

The machinery maker has 1.1 billion yen in pension money entrusted to AIJ. The executive did note, however, that at one point the company's pension fund had garnered a profit of 25 percent when it withdrew 900 million yen in 2010.

Hedge fund industry sources have said they fear the scandal could drive Japan's pension funds away from hedge fund investments, dealing a blow especially to independent and small-scale funds that look after less than 5 percent of the nation's around $800 billion in company pensions.

Japan's Financial Services Agency is investigating more than 260 other discretionary asset managers to check for similar problems.

Fuji Electric, a heavy electric machinery maker and one of three listed firms that has publicly said it has funds with AIJ, said nine percent of its pension portfolio or 9.3 billion yen ($115 million) had been entrusted.

"We cannot get in contact with AIJ. We really can't do anything now. We need to find out what exactly happened to the funds in order to take specific action," said Takeo Nishikata, a company spokesman.

AIJ managed some $2.3 billion worth of funds from 84 pension funds or pensions for 880,000 people, government data showed. About 60 percent of total were members who were paying into the pension funds and the rest were pension recipients.

The other listed companies with funds entrusted were semiconductor equipment maker Advantest Corp and industrial robot maker Yaskawa Electric, but the majority were small and medium-sized firms.

A pension fund for truck drivers based in Aichi, central Japan invested about 9 billion yen in AIJ, accounting about 12 percent of its total portfolio.

"We can't reach AIJ. There is so little information available. We need to explain the situation to the members of our fund, but we don't have a lot to go on," the official said.

AIJ began operations in 1989 and grew rapidly in the past decade by promising clients a positive return even in down markets. Its investment strategy was centred on shorting Nikkei 225 options and other equity and bond derivatives, according to a filing with an industry association. ($1 = 80.4600 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka Editing by Edwina Gibbs)