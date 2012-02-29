TOKYO Japan's financial regulator said on Wednesday it launched an investigation into all of the country's investment advisory firms as it probes the suspected loss of more than $2 billion in company pension funds managed by AIJ Investment Advisors.

Japanese authorities are under increasing pressure to step up scrutiny of the loosely regulated asset management industry after the AIJ case came to light last week, affecting nearly 100 mainly small businesses' pension funds.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) has asked 265 advisory firms to fill out a questionnaire by the middle of this month, and will conduct further inspections on a select group of firms based on their responses. The regulator had previously said it would look into the activities of these fund managers.

"We see this as a very grave incident. By conducting inspections on all investment advisory firms, we hope to smoke out problems, if any," an FSA official told reporters.

Unlike banks and brokerages, investment advisory firms are not regularly inspected by regulators and their filings are not so closely scrutinised, raising concerns about the safety of the pension money they manage.

The investigations into AIJ are ongoing. AIJ has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The FSA said last week that AIJ officials had not been able to explain the status of the fund's portfolio. The regulator suspended AIJ's operations for a month pending its probe. AIJ had a total of 183 billion yen under management.

One source familiar with the FSA investigation said it was feared most of that was lost for good. The source was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Amid years of ultra-low interest rates and sluggish stock markets, many of Japan's company pension funds have struggled to secure returns promised to pensioners. Some have been attracted by the high returns touted by AIJ and others from complex financial products.

Fuji Electric (6504.T), a heavy electric machinery maker, said it had placed around 9 percent of its pension portfolio, or around 9.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)