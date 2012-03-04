TOKYO, March 4 Japan's financial regulator
may launch a criminal investigation against executives at AIJ
Investment Advisors which has lost most of the 200 billion yen
($2.45 billion) in pension funds it managed, the Daily Yomiuri
reported on Sunday.
Financial regulators have already launched a probe into
AIJ, but a criminal investigation suggests that police or
prosecutor may seek to arrest managers involved in the growing
scandal. The newspaper did not say where it obtained the
information.
Separately, the Nikkei business daily said that Japan's
Financial Services Agency plans to seek stricter oversight of
investment advisory firms in the wake of AIJ's losses. New
proposed rules include forcing companies to disclose historical
returns, investment targets and any ties with brokerages, the
paper said.
The FSA has already asked 265 advisory firms to fill out a
questionnaire and will conduct further inspections on a select
group of firms based on their responses.
Unlike banks and brokerages, investment advisory firms are
not regularly inspected by regulators and their filings are not
so closely scrutinised, raising concerns about the safety of the
pension money they manage.
($1 = 81.5500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)