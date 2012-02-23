Feb 24 AIJ Investment Advisors Co may have
lied to corporate clients for several years about high returns
on pension money managed by the firm, the Nikkei reported.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission suspects
that AIJ faked investment reports to clients in a long-running
deception, and most of the 200 billion yen ($2.49 billion) fund
is lost, the business daily said.
Japan's Financial Services Agency will order the firm to
halt all operations on Friday, freezing client assets, Nikkei
said.
The client companies may be forced to make additional
contributions to retirements plans, the daily said.
AIJ, which has about 198.4 billion yen in assets, manages
group pension plans for companies such as Advantest Corp
and Yaskawa Electric Corp, the daily said.
Securities investigators, who began inspection late last
month, also see possibility of criminal charges against the
company, the newspaper said.
($1 = 80.1950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)