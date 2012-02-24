Feb 25 AIJ Investment Advisors Co is
believed to have channeled about 200 billion yen ($2.48 billion)
of corporate pension assets in custody into private investment
trusts in the Cayman Islands, making it difficult to track the
missing funds, the Nikkei said.
Japan's financial regulator on Friday temporarily shut AIJ
on suspicion it may have hidden losses in the $2.6 billion
pension funds it managed.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission
(SESC)suspects that the Tokyo-based investment advisory firm may
have used the tax haven to hide information on its
investments. AIJ registered three investment trusts there, the
Nikkei said.
Pending the results of the SESC's investigation, the
Financial Services Agency plans to rescind AIJ's registration,
the business daily said.
About 90 percent of the corporate pension assets managed by
AIJ have disappeared, the daily said.
AIJ, after signing discretionary investment agreements with
the corporate pension funds that worked with it, had the money
put into the Cayman Islands investment trusts, the daily said.
AIJ is believed to have instructed that the money, once put
into the investment trusts, be managed via a British-affiliated
bank in Bermuda.
($1 = 80.6850 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)