March 22 Japan's Labor and Welfare ministry on Wednesday asked 84 corporate and employee pension funds to take steps to protect assets that are still entrusted to AIJ Investment Advisors Co, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

AIJ remains unable to account for the bulk of the assets under its care, with only about 6 billion yen ($71.74 million) available for immediate return to customers, the paper said.

Corporate pension money entrusted to AIJ was ultimately handled by a securities brokerage in Singapore, the end of a winding trail stretching from Tokyo to Hong Kong to the Cayman Islands, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the case.

AIJ claimed to be earning returns for clients in filings with the country's Financial Services Agency (FSA), even though its investments began losing money early on.

Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) believes AIJ used multiple overseas fronts to hide these losses from domestic regulators, the daily said.

The FSA will remove AIJ from its list of registered asset management firms as early as Friday. The SESC will then conduct a full-scale search of the firm and its associates, including ITM Securities Co, a Tokyo-based brokerage, the Nikkei reported.