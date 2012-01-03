LONDON Jan 3 British stock market AIM has fallen foul of the euro zone debt crisis, with the number of companies quitting the junior market last quarter outstripping those joining the roster of tradeable firms.

Research by accountants UHY Hacker Young published on Tuesday showed 24 companies left AIM at the end of the year, against 22 in the previous quarter, while just 16 firms joined, down from 26 in the third quarter.

"Although AIM has clearly pulled through some very difficult times, it has not been immune to the current problems with the euro," said Laurence Sacker, partner at UHY Hacker Young.

European equity capital market fees, linked to initial public offerings, last year fell some 20 percent from 2010 levels, Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting data showed.