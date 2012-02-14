* AimCo, Callisto team up to buy Town Shoes interest

* Attracted by real estate, supplier relationships

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 14 Alberta Investment Management Corp, the Western province's public-sector pension fund manager, teamed up with Toronto-based Callisto Capital to take a footwear controlling stake in closely held Town Shoes Ltd, representing a bit of a departure for AimCo, which has focused on energy, materials and food investments.

In a statement, the companies did not disclose the value of the stake or percentage interest they were acquiring. The Simpson family, founders of Town, will hold on to a "significant" stake in the retailer, they said.

The investors were attracted by Town's real estate portfolio, managers and relationships with suppliers, and will fund its next expansion stage, they said. Town currently has 116 stores across Canada.