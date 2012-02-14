* AimCo, Callisto team up to buy Town Shoes interest
* Attracted by real estate, supplier relationships
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 14 Alberta
Investment Management Corp, the Western province's public-sector
pension fund manager, teamed up with Toronto-based Callisto
Capital to take a footwear controlling stake in closely held
Town Shoes Ltd, representing a bit of a departure for AimCo,
which has focused on energy, materials and food investments.
In a statement, the companies did not disclose the value of
the stake or percentage interest they were acquiring. The
Simpson family, founders of Town, will hold on to a
"significant" stake in the retailer, they said.
The investors were attracted by Town's real estate
portfolio, managers and relationships with suppliers, and will
fund its next expansion stage, they said. Town currently has 116
stores across Canada.