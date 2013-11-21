By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 21 The head of one of
Canada's top pension funds confirmed on Thursday his firm was
involved in talks over a potential buyout of BlackBerry Ltd
but said he never saw a business plan he was confident
would turn around the once-dominant smartphone maker.
Leo de Bever, chief executive of the C$70 billion ($66.6
billion) Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo), said all of
Canada's biggest pension funds were involved in discussions over
BlackBerry's fate earlier this year as it looked to sell itself
following the unsuccessful launch of a new line of phones.
However, de Bever said AIMCo was never presented with a
business plan that would have justified an investment in the
company that was at one-time a darling in the technology sector.
"You had six or seven entities darting in and out with
various propositions," he told reporters. "But there was never a
unified business plan to say 'Okay, this is what we need to
do'."
Blackberry earlier this month abandoned plans to take itself
private after holding discussions with Microsoft Corp,
Apple Inc, Google Inc and others.
Instead, the company opted to replace its CEO and borrow $1
billion from a group of investors including its top shareholder
Fairfax Financial Holdings, Canso Investment Counsel,
Mackenzie Financial, Markel Corp, Qatar Holding,
Brookfield Asset Management, and Manulife Financial
.
"What they ended up doing was raising a billion dollars but
what are they going to do with it?" asked de Bever. "I haven't
seen anything that basically says 'Okay, this is step two, three
and four'."
De Bever said he believes BlackBerry retains considerable
value in its assets that could be better developed, including
its patent portfolio, real estate and cash. But he adds that
while he is rooting for the re-emergence of the company, AIMCo
will not invest in the company until it can again demonstrate it
has a plan to revitalize its business.
"I can't be Canada Inc. I can't be out there supporting
BlackBerry just because it's a Canadian company. I can only do
it when there is a strategy that makes sense for us to work
along with," he said. "If such a strategy emerges of course we
would look a it."