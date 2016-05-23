BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
May 23 Aiphone Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired additional shares of U.S-based subsidiary AIPHONE CORPORATION and wholly owned the target co after transaction
* Says the target co engaged in sale of telecommunications equipment products of the co like intercom in North America
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5epX4E
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer