ALGIERS Jan 6 Algeria's national carrier Air Algerie will sign deals to purchase three 250-seat passenger jets from Airbus and eight 150-seat jets from Boeing , an official at Air Algerie said on Monday.

The company will also sign a deal to purchase another three 70-seat aircraft from ATR, said the official, who asked not to be identified. Air Algerie, fully-owned by the government, has a fleet of 42 passenger jets and two cargo aircraft.