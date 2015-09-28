DUBAI, Sept 28 Low-cost carrier Air Arabia
may see a further impact on earnings from fuel hedges
put in place prior to the steep drop in oil prices, the chief
executive of the United Arab Emirates-based carrier said on
Monday.
However, Adel Ali insisted the airline was comfortable with
its hedging policy and the hedges it has established for 2016,
with lower fuel prices ultimately benefiting the airline.
Fuel hedging is a contract that airlines use to reduce
exposure to volatile and potential rises in fuel costs.
If the oil price falls below the hedged level though, the
airline is forced into taking an accounting loss against the
difference. Brent crude has lost 59 percent of its value since
June 2014.
Air Arabia's profits have declined for two of the last three
quarters as a result. Its fourth-quarter profit in 2014 slumped
30 percent and its second-quarter earnings this year declined 14
percent.
"The same that's happened in the last three quarters will
happen (for the next two quarters)," Ali said on the sidelines
of an aviation conference in Dubai, but he said the carrier was
comfortable with its decision to hedge its 2016 fuel bill,
without elaborating.
"We will not always get it right but it has paid off for us
and that will continue."
GROWTH
Passenger growth is expected to continue despite regional
turmoil, Ali said.
Passenger numbers from Russia are improving, after suffering
due to a weak Russian currency, and passenger traffic from
Ukraine and China is also increasing. Additional growth may come
from Iran, where the carrier recently started flying to two new
cities, taking the total to six.
The UAE government negotiated more frequencies and new
destinations in Iran for UAE carriers in recent bilateral
agreements which came amid Tehran's talks with world powers to
sign a nuclear deal that would see sanctions lifted.
"There was a huge bilateral jump for all the airlines. It
will take a bit of time for that growth to take place because we
just started," Ali said.
Air Arabia in May this year launched its new airline Air
Arabia Jordan after purchasing a 49 percent stake in the
country's Petra Airlines and rebranding it. It is now flying to
four destinations from Amman.
When asked about new aircraft needs for future growth, Ali
said new orders are not on the table, with leasing an option
yielding potentially better deals.
"There are plenty of aeroplanes in the industry - it does
not hold us back from growth," he said.
