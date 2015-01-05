Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
DUBAI Jan 5 Air Arabia has bought a 49 percent stake in Jordan's Petra Airlines, the United Arab Emirates-based carrier said on Monday.
Petra Airlines will be rebranded as Air Arabia Jordan and the UAE carrier will establish a hub at Amman's Queen Alia International Airport, with operations to commence under the new name in the first quarter, according to a statement to Dubai's bourse.
Petra Airlines' main shareholder, RUM Group, will maintain a 51 per cent stake in the airline.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.