WRAPUP 1-Trump says Arab leaders warned him Qatar financed radicalism
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Releads with Trump)
DUBAI Aug 7 UAE budget carrier Air Arabia said quarterly net profit rose 30.7 percent at 66.15 million dirhams ($18 million), beating analysts' forecasts.
Revenues for the period increased to 729.6 million dirhams, compared to 592.2 million dirhams a year ago, the company said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Bernardo Vizcaino)
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Releads with Trump)
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler left the country on Tuesday on his way to Saudi Arabia, state news agency KUNA reported, for what Gulf officials had earlier said was a visit to hold talks with Saudi King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar.