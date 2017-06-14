LONDON, June 14 Details of a request by German
airline Air Berlin for loan guarantees from two German
states are "confidential", its CEO said on Wednesday, adding
that Air Berlin's assets made it interesting to players in the
European market.
The German carrier, 29 percent-owned by Abu Dhabi-based
carrier Etihad, last week asked Berlin and North-Rhine
Westphalia (NRW) to consider loan guarantees, a move which shows
how precarious its situation is, according to Germany's federal
economy minister.
German newspaper Welt reported on Tuesday that Air Berlin is
seeking loan guarantees of around 100 million euros ($112.00
million).
"It's a confidential figure," Air Berlin CEO Thomas
Winkelmann told Reuters after the carrier's annual general
meeting in London when asked for details of its request.
"And we're not looking for any kind of taxpayers' money. We
don't want to be state-owned. As management, we look at every
opportunity over how to restructure the company, and that
includes restructuring the debt."
He has previously said that Air Berlin is seeking a partner,
and larger rival Lufthansa, which last year agreed a
long-term deal to lease 38 planes and crew from Air Berlin, is
seen as the obvious investor.
"Air Berlin still has very interesting assets in Germany,"
he said. "That strong market position is, I think, interesting
for a couple of players in the European market. But we can’t
comment who or what."
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
