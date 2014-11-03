* Stefan Pichler to take helm in Feb 2015
* Pichler to drive forward restructuring programme
BERLIN Nov 3 German airline Air Berlin
has named a new chief executive to take over a restructuring
programme as it tries to return to profit.
Air Berlin, Germany's second-largest airline and 29
percent-owned by Abu-Dhabi based Etihad, said on Monday Chief
Executive Wolfgang Prock-Schauer was standing down at his own
request and will be replaced by Stefan Pichler on February 1,
2015.
The airline, which has made an annual net profit only once
in the last six years, is cutting over 10 percent of its
workforce, has scrapped plane orders, and has shaken up its
route network as it bids to turn a profit.
Pichler knows the travel industry well, having previously
held the position of CEO at German tour operator Thomas Cook AG
and managerial roles at Lufthansa and Virgin
Blue Airlines.
The 57 year-old is CEO of Fiji Airways and has implemented a
restructuring plan there that enabled the island nation's
national carrier to report a record operating profit of $17.2
million in the first half of 2014.
"I am sure he will have an immediate positive impact," Air
Berlin chairman Hans-Joachim Koerber said in a statement.
Fiji Airways signed an agreement in April with Etihad that
allows reciprocal ticket sales on certain routes. An Air Berlin
spokesman said the decision to appoint Pichler had nothing to do
with Etihad.
Etihad, which has been building up its network by taking
minority stakes in airlines, is under an investigation by German
authorities, looking to see whether it exercises too much
control over Air Berlin.
The airline said Prock-Schauer would continue to serve as
member of the management board at Air Berlin but in the function
of Chief Strategy and Planning Officer.
