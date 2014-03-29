FRANKFURT, March 29 Germany's Air Berlin
said on Saturday it had enough money to run its
business, denying claims by an investor rights group it was
trying to hide its financial difficulties by twice delaying
publication of its annual results.
The airline, almost 30 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based
Etihad Airways, on Wednesday postponed publication of its
results for the second time in a week, saying it was in talks
for a recapitalisation to strengthen its finances.
"The company has sufficient liquidity and also has
additional flexibility through an undrawn shareholder loan," Air
Berlin said in an emailed statement on Saturday.
Daily newspaper Berliner Zeitung quoted Michael Kunert,
spokesman for investor rights group SdK, as saying he believed
Air Berlin had breached financial disclosure rules.
"Mr. Kunert's claims are wrong, and we believe they are
damaging to our business," Air Berlin said, adding it would not
rule out legal action against SdK.
German financial watchdog BaFin was not immediately
available for comment on Saturday.
Berliner Zeitung quoted a BaFin spokeswoman as saying German
public limited companies had until the end of April to publish
their financial results for the previous year.
