BERLIN Oct 23 Germany remains open for talks
with the United Arab Emirates on finding a way to resolve a
dispute over code share flights between Air Berlin and
Etihad, though no decision has yet been taken on the routes, due
to start from Sunday.
Air Berlin has 65 code share flights with Abu Dhabi-based
Etihad planned for the winter schedule, but 29 routes have not
yet been approved by the German government because they do not
meet the conditions set out under a bilateral traffic rights
agreement between the UAE and Germany.
UAE airlines may only fly to four airports in Germany and
Air Berlin's home hub in the capital is not among them.
The two sides have been in talks on finding a way to resolve
the dispute within the boundaries of the traffic rights
agreement.
"There is still no decision," a spokesman for the transport
ministry said on Friday, repeating comments from earlier in the
week that the ministry's efforts to find a solution had been
rejected.
