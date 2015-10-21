BERLIN Oct 21 Time is running out for Germany
and the United Arab Emirates to reach a deal on code sharing
between Air Berlin and Etihad, with the German
transport ministry saying on Wednesday that no deal had yet been
reached.
Air Berlin's winter schedule, including 65 code share
flights with Etihad, is due to begin on Oct. 25.
Code share agreements allow airlines to sell tickets for
flights operated by partner carriers and vice versa, allowing
both to offer more destinations to their customers.
However, the routes have come under scrutiny by the German
government over the past year because the current bilateral
agreement between the two countries restricts where Etihad can
fly within Germany.
Berlin, Air Berlin's home hub, is not among the four German
airports that UAE carriers may fly to. The government is
scrutinising 29 code share routes between cities such as Berlin
and Stuttgart to Abu Dhabi.
The German government approved the code shares for last
winter and this summer but has said that should remain an
exception.
It said on Wednesday that efforts to find a solution had
been rejected by the UAE but that it remained open to talks.
"The legal position is and will remain clear. The current
air traffic agreement between Germany the UAE does not permit
all the code shares that have been requested," a transport
ministry spokesman said.
An Air Berlin representative was not immediately available
to comment.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze and
David Goodman)