LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, June 13 Air Berlin
is in a difficult situation, German Economics Minister
Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday.
Zypries said it worried her and other members of the
government when a company the size of Air Berlin runs into
difficulties.
"The situation of Air Berlin is precarious," Zypries said.
"Otherwise, a request for a state loan guarantee wouldn't have
been made."
Last week, Air Berlin said it had asked the states of Berlin
and North-Rhine Westphalia to consider loan guarantees. On
Friday, the German federal government stepped in to say any
support would be contingent on a sustainable business model for
the struggling airline.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by
Harro ten Wolde)