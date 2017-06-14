BERLIN, June 14 The German government is
examining a request for loan guarantees for loss-making Air
Berlin, a spokeswoman for the German Economy Ministry
said on Wednesday.
"We are looking into this application for a guarantee along
with the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin," the
spokeswoman told reporters.
She added that presenting a "sustainable concept the future"
was key to getting such a guarantee.
Air Berlin's CEO said on Wednesday that details of a request
by the German airline for loan guarantees from two German states
are "confidential".
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt; Editing by
Madeline Chambers)