BERLIN, June 23 Air Berlin sought to
reassure customers that its operations were back on track on
Friday after ground handling problems, delays and headlines over
its financial situation rocked the German carrier.
"We promise - Air Berlin and Niki are back at cruising
altitude," the carrier's chief operating officer Goetz Ahmelmann
wrote in an email sent to customers on Friday, apologising for
the delays. Niki is Air Berlin's unit that operates flights to
mainly tourist destinations.
Air Berlin, 29 percent-owned by Abu Dhabi based Etihad, last
year made a record net loss of 782 million euros.
Its woes this year have been compounded by a switch to a new
ground handling company at Berlin's Tegel airport at the end of
March, which has resulted in delays and baggage problems.
In May, just 54.2 percent of Air Berlin's flights were on
time, according to data from OAG flightview. That compares with
80.1 percent in February, before the ground handling switch.
Niki's on-time rate was 61 percent in May and 68.5 percent in
February.
The carrier this month asked the German states of
North-Rhine Westphalia and Berlin to consider possible loan
guarantees amid signs of waning support from Etihad but said on
Thursday they were no longer required after it made progress
with restructuring.
In the email, Ahmelmann said Air Berlin had taken on more
staff and made changes to its flight plan at its home airport of
Berlin Tegel. It has previously said it plans to do more flying
from its other hub in Duesseldorf in the future.
"The punctuality and the reliability of our flight
operations has since significantly improved. You can therefore
book your Air Berlin and Niki flight with confidence," he wrote.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)