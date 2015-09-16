By Victoria Bryan
ESSEN, Germany, Sept 16 Air Berlin
needs more of an "anti-establishment" attitude to take on bigger
rivals, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the airline
nears the end of a fleet review to stem losses and reduce debt
after an acquisition spree.
Germany's second largest airline, 29 percent owned by Abu
Dhabi-based Etihad, has made operating losses in four of the
last five years. It is reviewing routes and its fleet of 140
planes as part of its efforts to return to profit in 2016.
The airline introduced a new revenue management system this
year that enables prices to be matched more closely to demand,
catching up with rivals who have long had such systems. In other
ways though, it is trying to set itself apart.
Chief Executive Stefan Pichler, who said there would be news
on the capacity review in the next few weeks, said he wants to
return Air Berlin to its roots.
"Joachim Hunold founded Air Berlin and gave it its meaning.
He positioned it as a challenger and that was fantastic,"
Pichler, who was appointed in February, said at the FVW travel
conference in the German city of Essen.
"We cannot be a smaller version of Lufthansa," Pichler said
of Germany's biggest airline which has a fleet of over 600
planes across its brands.
Pichler, Air Berlin's fourth CEO in the last three years,
said the airline known for giving chocolate hearts to
passengers, had "lost its heart" as it bulked up to copy rivals
and he wanted to create a more "emotional" airline,
collaborating with staff, rather than external consultants.
Air Berlin's current advertising campaign highlights its
youth with the tagline "not established since 1978".
"If you're establishment, you're stuck, you can't move,"
Pichler said.
In a recent promotion in Berlin the airline drove a bus
through the city offering free return flights to New York, Abu
Dhabi and other destinations for those managing to attract its
attention and hitch a ride to the airport.
Pichler said he thought consolidation among European
airlines was at least a decade away.
"I think it will all change, but it will take 10 years or
more before we see any consolidation in Europe," Pichler said,
giving the U.S. market as an example, where airlines have
consolidated after years of losses.
"Now they're all making lots of money," he said.
