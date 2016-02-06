FRANKFURT Feb 6 Managers and pilots of Air Berlin have agreed to pay cuts as the struggling German airline tries to rein in costs with a new restructuring programme, the carrier said on Saturday.

About 80 managers will see their remuneration slashed by between 5 and 10 percent this year, and the pilots will also make a contribution to the latest cost cutting effort, a spokesman said.

According to German magazine Der Spiegel, the 1,250 pilots are waiving a 4 percent 2016 pay increase and will vote in the autumn on whether to also give up a salary increase in 2017.

The pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit was not immediately available for comment.

The airline, 29 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, is trying to return to profit after years of losses, and new chief executive Stefan Pichler has been scrutinising the carrier's network and fleet in a bid to bring down costs.

The board has also decided to change the policy for overtime hours, which will be compensated for in free time rather than extra pay. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Andrew Bolton)