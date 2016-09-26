FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 26 Loss-ridden German
airline Air Berlin is in talks over a broad
restructuring that could halve its fleet and cut 1,000 mainly
sales and marketing jobs to shore up its finances and restore
profitability, industry sources said on Monday.
Air Berlin and shareholder Etihad are in touch with travel
group TUI about combining around 30-40 planes from Air
Berlin's Austrian carrier Niki with TUI's German tourist airline
TUIfly, according to three industry sources. The talks were
first reported by the Munich daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Separately, Lufthansa and Air Berlin are in talks
over Lufthansa taking on around 40 Air Berlin planes and crews
for use by its Eurowings subsidiary, with a decision expected at
a board meeting on Wednesday, sources have previously said. Two
of the people said on Monday those discussions were further
advanced than the talks with TUI.
Together, the two deals would see Air Berlin's fleet cut in
half to around 70 planes, which would result in the loss of
around 1,000 administrative jobs. Unions at TUIfly would likely
resist moves to combine the carrier with Niki, which has the
lowest operating costs out of the Air Berlin group.
Spokespeople for Air Berlin, Etihad and TUI all declined to
comment.
TUIfly has 41 planes, 14 of which are currently operated by
Air Berlin. It said last week it was in contact with Air Berlin
and other partners, given the difficult financial situation at
Air Berlin.
"We have to protect our economic interest in the Air Berlin
contract and make sure that the Air Berlin part of our flight
schedule is secure, should the situation worsen further at Air
Berlin," TUIfly management wrote in a letter to employees.
Air Berlin CEO Stefan Pichler has previously said that
"considerable changes" throughout the whole business are needed.
The carrier, which has made a net loss in seven of the last
eight years, is trying to expand long-haul flights and lure more
higher-paying business customers as part of a restructuring
plan.
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said it was high time that
management at Air Berlin provided some more information, saying
the speculation was "unbearable" for staff.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Peter Maushagen and Victoria
Bryan; editing by Mark Heinrich)