* 2015 net loss widens 16 pct to 447 mln eur
* CEO says still hard decisions to be made
* Expects to reap benefits of cost cuts in H2
(Adds detail on cost cutting measures, CEO quote, Etihad
results)
FRANKFURT, April 27 Air Berlin's net
loss for 2015 widened 16 percent to 447 million euros as
Germany's second largest airline was hurt by fuel hedging losses
and restructuring costs.
Air Berlin, 29-percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based carrier
Etihad Airways, has been trying to reduce debt and return to
profit, but is facing tough competition in its home markets from
low-cost carriers as well as incumbent Lufthansa.
"We have (Etihad's) support for the aggressive and radical
restructuring of our business. However, there are still hard
decisions to be made, which require the clear support of key
internal stakeholders," Chief Executive Officer Stefan Pichler
said in a statement.
Among cost cutting measures, the carrier slashed 6 percent
of its capacity last year, scrapping routes to Dallas and Abu
Dhabi recently.
"Like the other restructuring initiatives, however, this
will start to show benefits in our efficiency and cost base in
the second half of this year," said CEO Pichler.
The carrier is due to report full 2015 results on Thursday,
followed by first quarter results on May 12.
Etihad earlier on Wednesday reported a consolidated net
profit of $103 million for 2015 thanks to strong passenger
growth.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Louise Ireland and Andrew Hay)