FRANKFURT Nov 10 Germany's second biggest
airline, Air Berlin, reported another quarterly loss,
blaming a slump in tourism to hot spots in the eastern
Mediterranean amid security concerns, and said it was unlikely
to see a turnaround in the current quarter.
The carrier, which announced in September that it would
lease out half its fleet and cut 1,200 jobs under a
restructuring plan to try and return to profit, said on Thursday
it was banking on an expansion of its long-haul services to the
United States.
It said it would expand its long-haul fleet with three
additional Airbus A330-200 aircraft in the spring of 2017.
Air Berlin, which has made a net loss in seven of the last
eight years, said third-quarter revenues dropped by 5 percent to
1.23 billion euros ($1.34 billion) and earnings before interest
and taxes (EBIT) fell by 31 percent to 55.81 million euros.
The airline, which flies to resorts in Turkey and other
holiday destinations in Europe, said a shift to locations such
as Spain's Balearic islands could not offset the decline in
travel to eastern Mediterranean resorts in June-September.
Airlines typically make a profit in the third quarter thanks
to the summer travel season, and Germany's biggest airline
Lufthansa lifted its 2016 profit guidance after strong
September bookings.
"The fourth quarter also won't bring along an operational
turnaround for Air Berlin," Air Berlin Chief Executive Stefan
Pichler said.
As part of its restructuring plan announced in September,
Air Berlin will lease up to 40 planes and crew to Lufthansa and
spin off its leisure flights, operated by 35 planes, into a
separate unit.
"We are optimistic that we will be able to announce the
progress of our restructuring in the near future," Pichler said
on Thursday.
