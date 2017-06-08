By Tom James
| SEATTLE, June 8
an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on
Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an
airport spokesman.
The crew aboard the Bombardier Inc Dash 8 plane
reported seeing light smoke inside the cabin on the plane's
scheduled flight to Seattle from Calgary, and declared an
emergency before landing at the airport, according to airport
spokesman Perry Cooper.
All passengers were evacuated by the airport's fire
department as a precaution, Cooper said, and no injuries were
reported.
Airport crews were notified of the emergency about 15
minutes before landing, Cooper said.
He added that the cause of the smoke is under investigation.
He declined to say how many passengers were evacuated.
The Dash 8 is a short- and medium-range turboprop plane
which can carry between 37 and 86 people, depending on the
model, according to Bombardier's website.
