(Adds quote, detail from conference call, estimates, market
reaction)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO Nov 6 Air Canada on Thursday
reported a jump in third-quarter earnings that topped analyst
expectations thanks to a firmer handle on costs, sending shares
higher, and the company forecast a significant increase in
capacity next year.
The airline has been expanding its low-cost vacation carrier
Rouge and boosting what it calls density, squeezing more
passengers onto planes.
The Montreal-based company said it expects capacity, or
available seat miles, to rise between 9 and 10 percent in 2015,
with 55 percent of the growth coming from Rouge.
"Rouge has been more successful than we expected," said
Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu on a call with analysts and
investors.
The capacity growth forecast was significantly higher than
BMO Capital Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun expected, he said in a
note to clients.
Benjamin Smith, Air Canada's president of passenger
airlines, said the company could react quickly and slow down
capacity growth if demand softens.
Separately, the airline said it would buy two more Boeing
777-300ER planes, bringing its fleet to 25. It also said
it would put its new "international business class" seats in all
its 777-300ER jets, seven more than previously announced.
Cost per available seat mile, a key measure of efficiency,
fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier, to 15.4 cents, more than
offsetting a slight decline in yield, which measures average
fares.
For the current quarter, the company forecast a drop of 1 to
2 percent in adjusted cost per available seat mile, which
excludes fuel costs.
Net income rose to C$323 million ($283.4 million), or C$1.10
per share, in the third quarter, from C$299 million, or C$1.05
per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings rose to C$457 million, or C$1.55 a share,
from C$365 million, or C$1.29 a share. Analysts had expected
earnings of C$1.44 a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9.2 percent to C$3.8 billion.
The company's load factor, which measures how effectively it
filled seats during the quarter, rose to 87.2 percent from 86.2
percent.
Air Canada's shares rose 3.7 percent to C$9.23 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = C$1.1398)
(Additional reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by
Savio D'Souza, Maju Samuel and James Dalgleish)