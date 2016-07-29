July 29 Air Canada, the country's largest airline, reported a 37.2 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs.

The company's net earnings fell to C$186 million ($141.32 million), or 66 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter from C$296 million, or C$1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 1.3 percent to C$3.46 billion. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)