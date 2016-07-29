MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects paragraph 8 to say operating revenue estimate was "C$3.52 billion", not "$3.52 billion")
July 29 Air Canada, the country's largest airline, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid less for fuel, and cut its cost estimate for the year.
Air Canada said it now expected full-year adjusted cost per available seat mile (CASM), which excludes fuel costs, to fall in the range of 2.75-3.75 percent as it sees lower expenses for its Canadian operations.
The airline had previously estimated a decline of 1.75-2.75 percent.
Air Canada posted adjusted earned of 72 Canadian cents per share, well above analysts' average estimate of 58 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Montreal-based company's fuel costs per litre, typically an airline's largest variable cost, fell 22 percent to 52 Canadian cents in the second quarter.
However, net earnings fell to C$186 million ($141.32 million), or 66 Canadian cents per share, from C$296 million, or C$1.00 per share, a year earlier.
Air Canada's operating expenses rose 3 percent to C$3.18 billion, partly due to weak Canadian dollar.
Operating revenue rose 1.3 percent to C$3.46 billion, but was below analysts' estimate of C$3.52 billion. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP