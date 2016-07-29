(Adds analysts' comments, quotes from company conference call,

July 29 Air Canada shares fell 5 percent
on Friday after the country's largest airline posted
second-quarter results that raised concerns about downward
pressure on fares.
The Montreal-based carrier reported a profit that beat
analysts' estimates on lower costs, but some other closely
watched revenue metrics fell short of market expectations.
Recent events in Europe, such as the Nice terror attack and
Britain's decision to leave the European Union, softened demand
in those markets, company executives told analysts on a
conference call.
Benjamin Smith, Air Canada's president of passenger
airlines, said demand has been "holding up" in the third
quarter.
Air Canada recently added 10 new international routes, as
part of its plan to lower costs through economies of scale.
But BMO analyst Fadi Chamoun said in a note that Air
Canada's ambitious growth, while demand was weak, caused an 8.2
percent drop in passenger revenue per available seat mile in the
quarter.
Macquarie analyst Konark Gupta, in an investor note, also
cited concern about weakness in the average per-mile fare paid
by passengers. He noted that several carriers have warned that
high capacity and low demand would pressure fares for the rest
of 2016.
Air Canada Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu said on the call
that he expected the carrier's additional capacity to be
profitable.
"We appreciate that we're setting some pretty high hurdles
for us to fill the seats," he said. "But demand is continuing to
be strong."
Air Canada affirmed its estimate for a 4 to 8 percent
increase in 2016 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,
amortization and aircraft rent (EBITDAR). Many analysts closely
watch this measure because Air Canada is overhauling its fleet,
which lifts higher depreciation, amortization and interest
costs.
The carrier said 2016 costs would likely fall more than
previously expected. It estimated a 2.75 to 3.75 percent drop in
adjusted cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel, compared
with a previously estimated decline of 1.75 to 2.75 percent.
Air Canada posted adjusted earnings of 72 Canadian cents per
share, well above analysts' average estimate of 58 Canadian
cents according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings fell to C$186 million ($141.32 million), or 66
Canadian cents per share, from C$296 million, or C$1.00 per
share, a year earlier.
Air Canada shares fell 50 cents Canadian to C$8.94 late
Friday afternoon.
($1 = C$1.32)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Allison
Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)