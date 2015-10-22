BEIJING Oct 22 Chinese state carrier Air China and China Southern Airlines could be merged, a state-owned newspaper said on Thursday, as Beijing continues to consolidate its bloated state-owned conglomerates to improve competitiveness.

The possible merger was reported by Shanghai Securities News, citing "market talk". Shanghai Securities News is owned by the official Xinhua News Agency.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China and China Southern said they had no knowledge of a deal. Air China could not be reached for comment.

"We know nothing about it," a China Southern executive told Reuters. "There had been some market talk on the merger of the cargo business of state carriers earlier, and now comes talk about a merger of Air China and China Southern."

The government has said it wants to develop innovative, globally competitive conglomerates, capable of exporting Chinese know-how and high-end manufacturing.

Restructuring of central government-controlled industrial conglomerates is handled directly by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

So far this year, SASAC has overseen the merger of the two biggest nuclear power firms and the top two train makers.

More recently, AVIC Capital Co, the financial vehicle of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), was asked to lead a capital injection of up to $785 million into AVIC's two jet fighter makers, in a move to shore up key military manufacturers.

Air China's Hong Kong-traded shares closed up 4.41 percent at the noon break, leading a 0.92 percent dip on the Hang Seng Index. China Southern's shares were up 1.15 percent in Hong Kong.