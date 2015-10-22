BEIJING Oct 22 Chinese state carrier Air China
and China Southern Airlines could be merged,
a state-owned newspaper said on Thursday, as Beijing continues
to consolidate its bloated state-owned conglomerates to improve
competitiveness.
The possible merger was reported by Shanghai Securities
News, citing "market talk". Shanghai Securities News is owned by
the official Xinhua News Agency.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China and China
Southern said they had no knowledge of a deal. Air China could
not be reached for comment.
"We know nothing about it," a China Southern executive told
Reuters. "There had been some market talk on the merger of the
cargo business of state carriers earlier, and now comes talk
about a merger of Air China and China Southern."
The government has said it wants to develop innovative,
globally competitive conglomerates, capable of exporting
Chinese know-how and high-end manufacturing.
Restructuring of central government-controlled industrial
conglomerates is handled directly by the State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).
So far this year, SASAC has overseen the merger of the two
biggest nuclear power firms and the top two train makers.
More recently, AVIC Capital Co, the financial
vehicle of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), was
asked to lead a capital injection of up to $785 million into
AVIC's two jet fighter makers, in a move to shore up key
military manufacturers.
Air China's Hong Kong-traded shares closed up 4.41 percent
at the noon break, leading a 0.92 percent dip on the Hang Seng
Index. China Southern's shares were up 1.15 percent in
Hong Kong.
