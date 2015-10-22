(Adds dateline, recasts with Air China, China Southern
statements)
BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 22 Air China
and China Southern Airlines dismissed a media report
of a possible merger of the two state-owned carriers, which had
caused their share prices to close at their upper limits in
Shanghai on Thursday.
Shanghai Securities News, owned by the official Xinhua News
Agency, had reported that both airlines were likely to join
forces, citing market talk, as Beijing moves to consolidate
bloated state-run conglomerates to improve competitiveness.
But Air China Ltd, the country's biggest airline
by market value, and China Southern Airlines Co Ltd,
the largest by fleet size, each said in separate filings on the
Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges that they had no
knowledge of such plans.
Air China said: "Upon inquiry with China National Aviation
Holding Company, the controlling shareholder of the company,
neither the company nor its controlling shareholder has ever
received any information, written or verbal, from any government
authority concerning the above mentioned reports."
The Civil Aviation Administration of China, the country's
aviation regulator, also said it had no knowledge of such a
merger.
A China Southern executive had earlier told Reuters that the
company knew nothing about it.
"We know nothing about it. There had been some market talk
on the merger of the cargo business of state carriers earlier,
and now comes talk about a merger of Air China and China
Southern," the executive said.
Shares of Air China and China Southern surged as much as 10
percent in the afternoon session, their daily upper limits,
closing at 9.46 yuan and 8.97 yuan, respectively.
The Shanghai composite index closed 1.5 percent
higher, at 3,368.74 on Thursday.
The government has said it wants to develop innovative,
globally competitive conglomerates, capable of exporting Chinese
know-how and high-end manufacturing.
Restructuring of central government-controlled industrial
conglomerates is handled directly by the State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).
So far this year, SASAC has overseen the merger of the two
biggest nuclear power firms and the top two train makers.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING, and
Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Pravin
Char)