BEIJING, March 25 Air China Ltd
reported a 14 percent rise in 2014 net profit on Thursday,
helped by lower oil prices and rising passenger numbers.
Profit rose to 3.78 billion yuan ($609 million) from 3.32
billion while revenue rose 7.4 percent, a stock exchange filing
showed.
The airline did not provide guidance for 2015 but warned
that competitive pressures were rising from Middle Eastern
carriers as well as from domestic rivals that are introducing
more international routes. The slowdown of China's economy will
also hurt civil aviation growth, the company warned.
Falling fuel prices have been a boon, however, with total
fuel expenditures inching up 2.43 percent in 2014 despite
passenger carrying capacity rising 10.2 percent year-on-year,
led by a 17.5 percent increase in capacity for international
flights, company data showed.
Cheap oil helped boost peer China Eastern Airlines Corp
Ltd's 2014 earnings by as much as 60
percent.
Fuel expense contributes to around 40 percent of total
airline operating costs.
Passenger traffic at Beijing-based Air China increased 9
percent in total, with international trips rising 14.6 percent.
Air China's passenger load factor for international routes
amounted to 77 percent last year - the lowest of the major
Chinese carriers. Load factors for China Eastern and China
Southern Airlines Co. Ltd stood at 79.2 percent and
79.5 percent, respectively.
Cathay Pacific, which hold a 20.13 percent stake in Air
China, also attributed its weaker-than-expected annual earnings
in part to lower-than-expected contribution from its partners.
Air China's Hong Kong-traded shares closed down 0.58 percent
on Thursday ahead of the earning's announcement, lagging a 0.13
percent fall of the Heng Seng Index.
($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi)
