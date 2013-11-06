MADRID Nov 6 Tourism company Globalia, the owner of Spain's third busiest airline, Air Europa, is preparing a possible stock market listing, a spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

Globalia Executive Chairman Juan Jose Hidalgo, whose family controls about 80 percent of the firm, was quoted in Spanish media as saying at an event on Tuesday that several valuations of the group were underway.

That could lead to a flotation of Globalia or just of Air Europa, Hidalgo said, according to the media reports. Expansion newspaper added that Hidalgo, Globalia's founder, said that two or three investors had already shown interest in the company.

Air Europa is the third largest air carrier of passengers in Spain, behind Ireland's Ryanair and Barcelona-based Vueling, which was taken over by International Airlines Group in April, according to recent data from airport operator Aena.

Hidalgo, who was speaking on Tuesday at the presentation of a new Boeing 737 airplane in Palma de Mallorca, said that Air Europa would add three or four more aircraft to its fleet in 2014, Expansion said.