MADRID Nov 6 Tourism company Globalia, the
owner of Spain's third busiest airline, Air Europa, is preparing
a possible stock market listing, a spokesman confirmed on
Wednesday.
Globalia Executive Chairman Juan Jose Hidalgo, whose family
controls about 80 percent of the firm, was quoted in Spanish
media as saying at an event on Tuesday that several valuations
of the group were underway.
That could lead to a flotation of Globalia or just of Air
Europa, Hidalgo said, according to the media reports. Expansion
newspaper added that Hidalgo, Globalia's founder, said that two
or three investors had already shown interest in the company.
Air Europa is the third largest air carrier of passengers in
Spain, behind Ireland's Ryanair and Barcelona-based
Vueling, which was taken over by International Airlines Group
in April, according to recent data from
airport operator Aena.
Hidalgo, who was speaking on Tuesday at the presentation of
a new Boeing 737 airplane in Palma de Mallorca, said that Air
Europa would add three or four more aircraft to its fleet in
2014, Expansion said.